Death investigation underway in Laurel County

A two-year child is dead after accidentally shooting himself.
By Anthony Sizemore
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County “Major Crimes” Task Force has conducted a death investigation after a two-year-old boy reportedly accidentally shot himself in the stomach, the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday.

The incident reportedly occurred just before 9 p.m. Wednesday in the southwestern part of Laurel County.

Responding officers performed first aid on the child until EMS arrived. The child was then taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving. The preliminary investigation indicates the child shot himself with a pistol.

The investigation is ongoing.

