Barry Manilow talks about his return to Louisville

(Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)
By Shannon Cogan
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 8:50 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Singer Barry Manilow has had 27 top ten hits. Now, he’s bringing his songs that make the whole world sing back to the KFC Yum Center in Louisville on August 21.

“I may be 80, but that’s just a number for me,” Manilow said. “Nothing has changed. Nothing has changed. I look pretty much the same. I feel pretty much the same. I was waiting for my hair to turn gray and to get a pot belly and to get a walker. That’s what I thought would happen but that hasn’t happened. Nothing seems to have changed for me.”

Manilow has performed in Louisville a half dozen times. He was here in 1997 during the intense flooding.

”It was a horrible flood. But it was a wonderful show,” said Manilow, who told us he gave $20,000 to the relief funds. Now he’s coming back again.

”It’s an evening of all familiar songs that I’ve been lucky enough to have, and it’s a real party for the audiences and for me,” Manilow said.

Manilow said in years past, he would sing some of his newer music. Now, he focuses on the older, familiar tunes.

In addition to the tour, he’s going to Broadway this fall. Rather, the musical he wrote the score for is. It’s called “Harmony.” It tells the true story of six men in 1920′s Germany, called the Comedian Harmonists.

”Very emotional,” Manilow said. “And so far, the reviews are beautiful.”

At each stop along the tour, Manilow recognizes a music teacher. He gives them $5,000 plus an additional $5,000 for the teacher to buy instruments for their school. Manilow said he does this because he wants music taught in schools.

For the Louisville stop, Doug Elmore of Floyd Central High School is the winner. Elmore will also get VIP tickets to the show.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

crash
Names released after two people killed in ‘serious crash’
Ambulance generic
Several EMS personnel injured in porch collapse
A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
A Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot, the third-largest in US history
After digging up a Platteville class ring, a good Samaritan tracked down the rightful owners.
‘He’s not here, but this is’: Treasure hunter digs up 1973 class ring, returns it to late owner’s family
A 17-month-old baby died following a sexual assault case in Bell County.
Mother of Bell Co. toddler has preliminary court hearing

Latest News

Photo Courtesy: Whitley County Detention Center
Woman charged with trying hit boyfriend with car during fight
Jordan Blake Taylor
Man accused of killing one baby charged with death of another
Photo Courtesy: Whitley County Detention Center.
Police arrest woman for cashing cold checks from dead woman
City of Jackson
‘So, this is a bright start’: EKY city to be awarded grant for water project