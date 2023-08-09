Woman charged with trying hit boyfriend with car during fight

Photo Courtesy: Whitley County Detention Center
Photo Courtesy: Whitley County Detention Center(Whitley County Detention Center)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - One Whitley County woman is facing some serious charges after a recent fight with her boyfriend.

On Saturday, Williamsburg Police responded to a domestic violence call near the intersection of U.S. 25W and Savoy Clear Creek Road.

When officers arrived, they found Jessica Milidantri, 36, of Williamsburg trying to run her boyfriend, Damein Knowles, 41, of Florida, down with her car.

According to the report, police say at some point during the encounter, a wooden stick was used in the fight and both Milidantri and Knowles were injured.

Both were arrested and taken to the Whitley County Detention Center.

Milidantri was charged with assault and wanton endangerment. She is being held on a $10,000 cash bond and according to jail records is scheduled to appear in court on August 14th.

Knowles was charged with assault.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

crash
Names released after two people killed in ‘serious crash’
Ambulance generic
Several EMS personnel injured in porch collapse
A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
Single ticket wins $1.58 billion Mega Millions jackpot, third-largest in US history
A 17-month-old baby died following a sexual assault case in Bell County.
Mother of Bell Co. toddler has preliminary court hearing
Photo Courtesy: Harlan County Detention Center
Harlan County man charged in kidnapping case

Latest News

Jordan Blake Taylor
New indictment charges man accused of killing one baby in death of another
Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Fight leads to assault charges in Wayne County
Lainey Garrett is an ARH Mountain Student Achiever.
ARH Mountain Student Achiever: Lainey Garrett
WYMT First Alert Weather
Back to school forecast looks good, storm chances increase tonight