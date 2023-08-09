Woman charged with trying hit boyfriend with car during fight

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - One Whitley County woman is facing some serious charges after a recent fight with her boyfriend.

On Saturday, Williamsburg Police responded to a domestic violence call near the intersection of U.S. 25W and Savoy Clear Creek Road.

When officers arrived, they found Jessica Milidantri, 36, of Williamsburg trying to run her boyfriend, Damein Knowles, 41, of Florida, down with her car.

According to the report, police say at some point during the encounter, a wooden stick was used in the fight and both Milidantri and Knowles were injured.

Both were arrested and taken to the Whitley County Detention Center.

Milidantri was charged with assault and wanton endangerment. She is being held on a $10,000 cash bond and according to jail records is scheduled to appear in court on August 14th.

Knowles was charged with assault.

