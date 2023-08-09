Scattered showers and storms return tonight, some could be heavy

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The first half of Wednesday was mainly dry across the mountains, but we are tracking some changes by Wednesday night and Thursday.

Tonight Through Thursday Night

A soggy Wednesday night is on tap across the mountains. Scattered showers and storms are possible, and some could be heavy. We are not expecting widespread problems, but we can not rule out a strong storm or some localized highwater issues, especially south of the Hal Rogers Parkway. Overnight lows fall into the upper-60s under a mostly cloudy sky. We are also keeping an eye out for patchy fog through Thursday morning.

We are giving you the First Alert to grab the umbrella as you walk out the door on your Thursday morning commute. Scattered showers and storms are possible, and again, we could see some pockets of heavier rain in some areas. The bulk of the heavier showers should exit the region by lunchtime, but we are watching out for lingering showers into Thursday afternoon. Because of the scattered showers and mostly cloudy sky, high temperatures will be below average. We should be in the mid-80s, but we only top out in the upper-70s.

Into Thursday night, we are tracking some drier air. A stray shower is possible, but most of the region looks dry and comfortable. Overnight lows dip into the mid-60s under a partly cloudy sky. Again, some areas of dense fog will be possible.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

Summer Sizzle Returns

The big story for Friday and the weekend, the summer heat looks to return as rain chances take a slight dip.

We are mainly dry on Friday under a partly sunny sky. A stray shower can not be ruled out, but the overall chance is very low. Highs on Friday top out in the mid-to-upper-80s, while lows only fall into the upper-60s.

Temperatures look to be above average by this weekend. Highs on Saturday could reach the lower-90s in some areas under a mix of Sun and clouds. We are watching out for an isolated shower or thunderstorm. Overnight lows remain in the lower-70s.

The forecast does not change much on Sunday. Spotty showers and storms are possible under a mix of Sun and clouds. Will it rain everywhere? No, but some areas may need the umbrella at times. Temperatures remain in the upper-80s and lower-90s, while lows bottom out in the upper-60s and lower-70s.

Extended Forecast

We are tracking another cold front by early next week, and that front could spark showers and storms on Monday. Temperatures top out in the mid-80s, and lows dip into the mid-60s.

A preview of fall could filter into the mountains by Tuesday as we are tracking drier air and cooler temperatures. Highs top out in the upper-70s under a mix of Sun and clouds. Lows fall into the upper-50s and lower-60s by Tuesday night.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.