Powell Co. Sheriff needing help identifying suspect

Police looking for theft suspect.
Police looking for theft suspect.(Powell County Government Public Information Page)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Powell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance with identifying a theft suspect.

Police say several gallons of diesel were stolen at the Go-Time gas station in Slade early Sunday morning.

Anyone with information is recommended to call the sheriff’s department at (606) 663-2226 or Powell County Dispatch at (606) 633-4116.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

crash
Names released after two people killed in ‘serious crash’
Ambulance generic
Several EMS personnel injured in porch collapse
A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
A Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot, the third-largest in US history
A 17-month-old baby died following a sexual assault case in Bell County.
Mother of Bell Co. toddler has preliminary court hearing
After digging up a Platteville class ring, a good Samaritan tracked down the rightful owners.
‘He’s not here, but this is’: Treasure hunter digs up 1973 class ring, returns it to late owner’s family

Latest News

Photo Courtesy: Whitley County Detention Center.
Police arrest woman for cashing cold checks from dead woman
Jordan Blake Taylor
Man accused of killing one baby charged with death of another
Photo Courtesy: Whitley County Detention Center
Woman charged with trying hit boyfriend with car during fight
Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Fight leads to assault charges in Wayne County