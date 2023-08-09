Powell Co. Sheriff needing help identifying suspect
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Powell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance with identifying a theft suspect.
Police say several gallons of diesel were stolen at the Go-Time gas station in Slade early Sunday morning.
Anyone with information is recommended to call the sheriff’s department at (606) 663-2226 or Powell County Dispatch at (606) 633-4116.
