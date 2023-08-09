Powell Co. Sheriff needing help identifying suspect

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Powell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance with identifying a theft suspect.

Police say several gallons of diesel were stolen at the Go-Time gas station in Slade early Sunday morning.

Anyone with information is recommended to call the sheriff’s department at (606) 663-2226 or Powell County Dispatch at (606) 633-4116.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.