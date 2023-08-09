Police arrest woman for cashing cold checks from dead woman

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Williamsburg woman is facing charges after police found out she had been cashing checks from a closed account.

Williamsburg Police arrested Tasha Satterfield, 34, last Friday.

She is accused of writing and cashing the checks at a Whitley County business from an account that belonged to someone that had died.

During the investigation, police recovered several stolen checks.

Satterfield is charged with theft by deception and criminal possession of a forged instrument. She is being held on a $5,000 secured bond at the Whitley County Detention Center.

Police say more charges are possible as the investigation continues.

