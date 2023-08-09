Tractor-trailer crash leads to Perry Co. road closure

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Perry County officials are reporting that Route 80, otherwise known as the ‘old 80′ road, is shut down near the Avawam Volunteer Fire Department following a crash.

Officials say a tractor-trailer ran into a ditch, leading to diesel spilled on the road.

As a result, they say the road will be closed for the next few hours.

This is a developing story.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.