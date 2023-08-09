Tractor-trailer crash leads to Perry Co. road closure
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Perry County officials are reporting that Route 80, otherwise known as the ‘old 80′ road, is shut down near the Avawam Volunteer Fire Department following a crash.
Officials say a tractor-trailer ran into a ditch, leading to diesel spilled on the road.
As a result, they say the road will be closed for the next few hours.
This is a developing story.
