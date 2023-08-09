NIBROC Festival kicks off in Corbin

Set up began today with vendors, music acts and the carnival.
By Nic Martindale
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - The 71st Nibroc Festival in Corbin started with set up and a carnival on Wednesday.

Executive Director of the Southern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Bruce Carpenter said vendors and carnival crews start setting up the festival early on Wednesday, but the festivities actual begin that night.

“We’ve had the same family as a carnival for fifty plus years that sets on the adjacent street over on Depot Street so that carnival starts tonight as well,” said Carpenter.

Francis Gilbert who owns and operates Captain Skippy’s, a food booth, said they have been coming to this event for years.

“I called the office and asked them if they had any openings. Of course, we have flyers with our business and I emailed them a flyer and they were really interested in our booth and that is kind of how we got started into coming to NIBROC,” said Gilbert.

Gilbert also adds that she loves the returning customers who look specifically for their booth.

“We have a tremendous following and we have people who will come up and say I’ve been buying from you ever since you started coming and you can see them throughout the day and throughout the weekend and they come back numerous times,” said Gilbert.

The NIBROC Festival starts on Wednesday and runs through Saturday.

