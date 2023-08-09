New sense of normalcy as Hindman Elementary School starts back

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - On Wednesday, students made their way through the school doors at Hindman Elementary School and principal Brandi Sims said everyone is happy to be back.

“There was definitely a new level of excitement this morning,” she said.

It was a summer full of repairs following the flood last July and Sims said Wednesday came with a sense of normalcy.

“I’m just really excited to have what we would consider a normal year and to enjoy all of the ballgames in our own home gym, playgrounds back in order. So, all of the little things that I think we very much took for granted. We are just so happy to have back,” she said.

Smiles filled the halls and two students explained why the first day of school is their favorite.

“Probably getting to see all my friends. Yeah, that’s the best part,” said two fourth graders.

They added that as they enter fourth grade, they are already eager to learn new things.

“My division multiplication and then all together,” said Ava Ward. “To get to read more chapter books,” added Cambre Sims.

Principal Sims said that she hopes the kids stay eager, and with everything they have gone through together she hopes Hindman Elementary will always be home.

“On the last day of school last year before they laid the cafeteria floor, we let all of the students come up and sign their name on the floor. So, that they are forever imprinted on this building. We never forget what we went through together,” said Sims.

You can find a full list of school start dates and time by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.