Man accused of killing one baby charged with death of another

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A man charged in connection with the death of a child in Whitley County has been indicted in connection with the death of another child.

In an indictment filed on August 3rd, Jordan Blake Taylor is now charged with the July 2020 murder of a baby in Clay County.

In the new indictment, he is accused of smothering that child.

Police originally arrested Taylor and the Whitley County child’s mother, Alexandra M. Datson-Ward, back in April.

