New details in arrest of Lexington teacher accused of sex crimes

A Lexington teacher facing sex crime charges appeared in court Wednesday afternoon.
By WKYT News Staff and Kelsey Souto
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington teacher facing sex crime charges appeared in court Wednesday afternoon.

Kevin Daniel Lentz is facing a list of charges related to sex crimes involving a minor. He was arrested Tuesday.

Lentz’s arrest citation claims he coerced a 9-year-old boy to text him explicit images. It also says he asked the boy to delete their conversations at least six times.

Police say Lentz is facing seven counts of use of a minor under 16 in a sexual performance, 10 counts of distribution of obscene matter to minors and six counts of tampering with physical evidence.

He appeared virtually before a judge Wednesday, telling the court he understood the charges against him and could afford his own lawyer. The judge entered a plea of not guilty on his behalf.

Lentz is an English teacher at Henry Clay High School and has been with FCPS since 2005.

He is now on administrative leave.

Many students told us he was their favorite teacher, and parents said they were shocked about the charges.

FCPS officials say they are working with police as the investigation continues.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

crash
Names released after two people killed in ‘serious crash’
Ambulance generic
Several EMS personnel injured in porch collapse
A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
A Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot, the third-largest in US history
A 17-month-old baby died following a sexual assault case in Bell County.
Mother of Bell Co. toddler has preliminary court hearing
After digging up a Platteville class ring, a good Samaritan tracked down the rightful owners.
‘He’s not here, but this is’: Treasure hunter digs up 1973 class ring, returns it to late owner’s family

Latest News

Lexington pharmacist discusses shortage in ADHD medications
City of Jackson
‘So, this is a bright start’: EKY city to be awarded grant for water project
school bus
Laurel County Schools installed bus traffic cameras
Professionals at Mary E. Martin spoke about insulin pricing.
Perry County diabetes center talks insulin pricing
Gender-affirming care
Letter from UK HealthCare escalates debate on gender-affirming care in Kentucky