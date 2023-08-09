Names released after two people killed in ‘serious crash’

crash
crash(Credit: MGN)
By Anthony Sizemore
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people are dead after a serious crash on KY-80 Tuesday afternoon, said Laurel County Coroner Doug Bowling.

Officials with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office said two cars were involved, and both drivers were killed in the crash. They were reportedly pronounced dead on the scene.

Following an investigation, deputies said a white BMW was traveling west, and a maroon Ford Focus was traveling east. The cars reportedly collided in the eastbound lane, causing a fire.

Officials said the two drivers were believed to be the only people inside their cars.

The drivers were identified as Brittany Smallwood, 30, and Ethan Taylor, 30.

The road was closed, but it reopened around 5:25 p.m. on Tuesday, deputies confirmed.

The investigation is ongoing.

***ORIGINAL***

We have a traffic alert to pass along.

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office said a portion of KY-80 has been closed due to a “serious crash”.

The crash reportedly occurred just before 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, approximately five miles east of London.

At this time, it is not known when the road will reopen.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance generic
Several EMS personnel injured in porch collapse
Here is the latest SPC outlook for Monday, August 7th, 2023.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Rare level 4 risk issued for some
WYMT First Alert Weather Day
Severe weather moves into E. KY
Fire officials say the driver of a black Mercedes was pinned underneath huge logs from a lumber...
Driver pinned under logs in crash with lumber truck

Latest News

Juvenile detention employee under investigation for alleged sexual acts with teen detainees
Juvenile detention employee under investigation for alleged sexual acts with teen detainees
Jail bars
Juvenile detention employee under investigation for alleged sexual acts with teen detainees
Tristan "Hot Rod" Bowling, a three-year-old Clay County native, is in the final 25 in the USA...
Tristan Bowling advances to mullet championship
Perry County Public Library Partnering with veteran to create a veterans database.
Veteran looking to create database for forgotten veterans