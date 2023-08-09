Names released after two people killed in ‘serious crash’

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people are dead after a serious crash on KY-80 Tuesday afternoon, said Laurel County Coroner Doug Bowling.

Officials with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office said two cars were involved, and both drivers were killed in the crash. They were reportedly pronounced dead on the scene.

Following an investigation, deputies said a white BMW was traveling west, and a maroon Ford Focus was traveling east. The cars reportedly collided in the eastbound lane, causing a fire.

Officials said the two drivers were believed to be the only people inside their cars.

The drivers were identified as Brittany Smallwood, 30, and Ethan Taylor, 30.

The road was closed, but it reopened around 5:25 p.m. on Tuesday, deputies confirmed.

The investigation is ongoing.

