Mountain Association to renovate downtown Hazard building, hold public meeting

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Mountain Association is hoping to aid in the revitalization of downtown Hazard by redeveloping a large building on Main Street.

The group purchased the 11,000 square-foot building located at 479 Main Street last summer.

Tonight, there will be a community meeting to discuss the redevelopment and the ongoing revitalization of downtown Hazard.

The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. and runs until 7:30 p.m. at the Mountain Association office at 420 Main Street, in Hazard.

In a post on Facebook, Mountain Association officials said they will spend the next few years redeveloping the building to create spaces for business and residential use.

The building, which was formerly a First Federal Bank, has been empty since 2016 and is in need of major repair and overhaul.

Officials have tapped the architecture group ‘Deco Architects’ out of Somerset to lead the design work.

Officials are asking for public suggestion tonight as well, specifically regarding what they should do with the banks former vault door.

