Man wanted for attempted murder after shooting

UPDATE 8/10/23 @ 1:34 a.m.

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - Ashland Police have identified a suspect after a juvenile was injured in a shooting Wednesday afternoon.

Ashland Police are searching for 18-year old Malackhi Mullins. He is accused of attempted murder and first degree wanton endangerment in connection with the shooting.

Ashland Police say the shooting happened about 4 Wednesday afternoon in the 2000 block of Belmont St. The victim was flown to the hospital. Officers say the victim is stable.

Police describe the suspect, Malackhi Mullins, as 5′10, 125 lbs. with brown eyes and black hair. He is considered armed and dangerous. Police believe he left the scene in a Gray Honda. No license plate information has been released.

18-yr. old Malachi Mullins is believed to have left the scene of a shooting in a Gray Honda. (Ashland Police Dept.)

ORIGINAL STORY 8/9/23

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - Ashland Police responded late Wednesday afternoon to a shooting reported in the city, Boyd County 911 dispatchers say.

The call came into dispatchers around 4:30 p.m. in the 2300 block of Belmont Street.

There’s no word if injuries were involved.

We’ve reached out to the Ashland Police Department for more information.

APD Chief Todd Kelley issued the following statement late Wednesday night:

“Right now, they are still investigating and we cannot share details that it could compromise what we are investigating. When we have reached the stage for release of information we will.”

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.