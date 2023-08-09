Louisa East Elementary celebrates first day of school

Students at Louisa East Elementary School in Kentucky celebrated their first day back to school on Wednesday.
By Alex Jackson
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - The first day of school at Louisa East Elementary looked like a party, as teachers greeted the smiling faces that make up the student body.

With music playing on a Bluetooth speaker, the season changed from a summer of chilling, to a school year of learning.

Like a yearly family reunion, hugs and high fives were shared, as administrators welcomed the kids with open arms.

“We have a real community feel here. It is like a family and we care for each other,” Principal Ed Dixon said.

The welcoming party was not a one time only thing for the first day of school. Dixon said Louisa East Elementary will play music and greet the students every day of the school year.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

crash
Names released after two people killed in ‘serious crash’
Ambulance generic
Several EMS personnel injured in porch collapse
A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
A Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot, the third-largest in US history
After digging up a Platteville class ring, a good Samaritan tracked down the rightful owners.
‘He’s not here, but this is’: Treasure hunter digs up 1973 class ring, returns it to late owner’s family
A 17-month-old baby died following a sexual assault case in Bell County.
Mother of Bell Co. toddler has preliminary court hearing

Latest News

Barry Manilow talks about his return to Louisville
Photo Courtesy: Whitley County Detention Center
Woman charged with trying hit boyfriend with car during fight
Jordan Blake Taylor
Man accused of killing one baby charged with death of another
Photo Courtesy: Whitley County Detention Center.
Police arrest woman for cashing cold checks from dead woman
City of Jackson
‘So, this is a bright start’: EKY city to be awarded grant for water project