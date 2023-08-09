Louisa East Elementary celebrates first day of school

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - The first day of school at Louisa East Elementary looked like a party, as teachers greeted the smiling faces that make up the student body.

With music playing on a Bluetooth speaker, the season changed from a summer of chilling, to a school year of learning.

Like a yearly family reunion, hugs and high fives were shared, as administrators welcomed the kids with open arms.

“We have a real community feel here. It is like a family and we care for each other,” Principal Ed Dixon said.

The welcoming party was not a one time only thing for the first day of school. Dixon said Louisa East Elementary will play music and greet the students every day of the school year.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.