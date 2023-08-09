Laurel County Sheriff seeing reports of IRS Scams

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office has been receiving calls and mail being brought into the station regarding an IRS mail scam throughout the county.

Laurel County Sheriff’s Office Public Affairs Officer Gilbert Accairdo said that people in this region should not be receiving IRS mail addressed from Texas.

“People in this area, in fact anywhere in Kentucky, if they have dealings with a regional office it will be in Louisville, Kentucky or Kansas City, Missouri,” said Accairdo.

Also, the individual can check online to get the official number to directly call IRS.

“Don’t freak out and think, ‘I have to do this, I have to do this.’ Call the IRS directly and talk to them about your account,” said Accairdo.

Accairdo said that you can always call or bring in something you believe to be part of a scam.

“If you get a letter from the IRS, contact us and let us know. Do not submit something we already know, but let us know and we can open up an investigation and dig as far as we can,” said Accairdo.

Accairdo said the best thing you can do is to not give anyone sensitive information if you do not feel sure that who you are giving it to is the official source.

