Laurel County Schools installed bus traffic cameras

school bus
school bus(WRDW)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Ahead of students returning to class on Aug. 10, Laurel County Schools added a new feature to their buses.

The school system has partnered with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office to install cameras on bus stop signs that can monitor traffic when the bus is stopped.

The news release added that the camera will begin recording when motion is detected while the ‘Stop Arm’ is activated.

