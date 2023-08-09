Governor Beshear takes tour as public gets first look inside Blue Oval SK battery plant

By David Mattingly
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Oakdale, Ky (WAVE) - Just under 3 months before election day, Governor Andy Beshear returned to the Blue Oval SK battery plant in Hardin County, the site of his administration’s biggest economic development victory.

”It didn’t just put us on the map, overnight it made us a leader,” Beshear said after touring one of two massive buildings where the batteries for Ford electric vehicles will be assembled. “And these plants up and operational are only going to bring in more suppliers, more jobs, and more national attention to Kentucky.”

A $5.8 billion investment and a promise of thousands of jobs are numbers that are hard to beat.

Governor Andy Beshear is counting on that to win re-election as the Blue Oval Battery Park continues to take shape.

Polling by Morning Consult showed Beshear’s popularity on the rise at the end of June, demonstrating his “highest approval rating since Biden took office in January 2021.”

64% of all voters said they approved of the job Beshear is doing. That included a surprising number of Republicans, with 49% approving.

Since then, GOP attacks on all of Beshear’s records have been constant. On Monday, challenger Daniel Cameron attempted to link Beshear to the less popular President Joe Biden.

”He embraces Joe Biden, and he lectures from a podium in Frankfort,” Cameron said. “Neither is getting it done for you and Kentucky families.”

When asked about the criticism, Beshear said, “Daniel Cameron knows that if they actually talk about my record and what’s going on in Kentucky, the people of Kentucky are going to re-elect me. That’s why they’re trying to distract, that’s why they’re trying to lie, and that’s why they’re trying to tie us to other people.”

Regardless of who wins the election, the Blue Oval SK Park will be the gift that keeps giving as it is on schedule to begin operations in 2025.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

crash
Names released after two people killed in ‘serious crash’
Ambulance generic
Several EMS personnel injured in porch collapse
A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
A Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot, the third-largest in US history
After digging up a Platteville class ring, a good Samaritan tracked down the rightful owners.
‘He’s not here, but this is’: Treasure hunter digs up 1973 class ring, returns it to late owner’s family
A 17-month-old baby died following a sexual assault case in Bell County.
Mother of Bell Co. toddler has preliminary court hearing

Latest News

Lexington pharmacist discusses shortage in ADHD medications
Gender-affirming care
Letter from UK HealthCare escalates debate on gender-affirming care in Kentucky
According to a study by WalletHub, Kentucky ranks third among the states with the lowest credit...
Study: Kentucky ranks 3rd among the states with the lowest credit card debt
A Lexington teacher facing sex crime charges appeared in court Wednesday afternoon. Kevin...
New details in arrest of Lexington teacher accused of sex crimes