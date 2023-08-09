Fight leads to assault charges in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - What started as a fight complaint turned into serious charges for one Southern Kentucky man.

On Tuesday afternoon, deputies from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home on South Main Street in Monticello.

Once they arrived, they found the suspect, Thomas Mattingly, 24, of Monticello, hitting and choking a woman.

Mattingly tried to fight the deputies when they took him into custody and refused to follow their orders. When they got him in handcuffs, he continued to struggle as they put him into the police cruiser, causing damage to it.

Police then went back to interview the victim who told them the suspect had slapped and choked her and had been stalking her. She told him she used to date Mattingly’s brother and this was not the first time he had assaulted her.

Mattingly is charged with several counts of assault, including one on a police officer, wanton endangerment, resisting arrest, strangulation, unlawful imprisonment, criminal mischief and possession of a controlled substance.

He was taken to the Wayne County Detention Center.

The victim was taken to Wayne County Hospital for treatment. No word on her current condition.

