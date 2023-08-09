EKU moves in one of the largest classes in school history

2,900 freshmen are enrolling this fall. The school believes it could be the largest class in school history.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Wednesday was move-in day for EKU freshmen.

2,900 freshmen are enrolling this fall. The school believes it could be the largest class in school history.

For many of these newcomers, this is their first time away from home.

“I’m away from a lot of my friends. Away from my bedroom in a new bedroom with my roommate, just going to miss my family and stuff like that, but I’m excited for new beginnings,” said incoming freshman from Ashland Lucas Brownstead.

18-year-old Payton Slone from Bell County moved into Telford Hall.

“This is the first time I’ve been alone all by myself without anybody,” Slone said.

“I hope I can find many friends and many people I can relate to especially being a first gen that’ll be helpful,” Slone said.

EKU’s president Dr. David McFaddin says the school has seen 30% growth in the freshman class since 2020.

He says programs like aviation, nursing and a new manufacturing program are helping increase enrollment.

RELATED: ‘The word is getting out:’ EKU Aviation soars to record enrollment level

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

crash
Names released after two people killed in ‘serious crash’
Ambulance generic
Several EMS personnel injured in porch collapse
A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
A Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot, the third-largest in US history
After digging up a Platteville class ring, a good Samaritan tracked down the rightful owners.
‘He’s not here, but this is’: Treasure hunter digs up 1973 class ring, returns it to late owner’s family
A 17-month-old baby died following a sexual assault case in Bell County.
Mother of Bell Co. toddler has preliminary court hearing

Latest News

Barry Manilow talks about his return to Louisville
Photo Courtesy: Whitley County Detention Center
Woman charged with trying hit boyfriend with car during fight
Jordan Blake Taylor
Man accused of killing one baby charged with death of another
Photo Courtesy: Whitley County Detention Center.
Police arrest woman for cashing cold checks from dead woman
City of Jackson
‘So, this is a bright start’: EKY city to be awarded grant for water project