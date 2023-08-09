DQ Pigskin Preview 2023: Middlesboro Yellowjackets

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - The Middlesboro Yellowjackets are returning 11 experienced seniors to the gridiron in the hopes of returning to Kroger Field.

“It’s always good to have experienced players but you know they have to produce and that’s the key,” head coach Larry French said. “If they don’t work, you’re gonna get beat.”

One of the main guys the third winningest coach in KHSAA history brings back is their four-year vet under center, Cayden Grigsby.

“This is his fourth year and we usually put the ball in his hands and he does something pretty positive with it,” French said. “It’s a blessing to have him that’s for sure.”

A player who has seen starting time since his freshman year and has been someone his players and his coach can rely on.

“It makes it easier on me knowing that he trusts me a lot so I can kind of figure things out on the field easier,” Grigsby said. “I know he has confidence in the whole team.”

Not only does QB1 return but many players from the front line are also back for their final season.

With players like Trey King, Landon Coffey, and Bryce Bowling all returning to the trenches for their senior year, the Yellowjackets have an iron wall full of experience.

“Landon Coffey, he’s got abnormal speed for his size and Trey King is huge” Bowling said. “I just think we’ve got something good up front this year that we can run behind and build up on.”

All of this experience will come in handy as Middlesboro goes back to class A where they will face familiar foes like Pineville, Williamsburg and Harlan.

“We’ve been playing a lot of those teams all throughout the four years that I’ve been here,” French said. “Our competition is not going to change much, but I think it is going to be pretty competitive.”

And being in the same class as common opponents has many players excited.

“I mean we play them all in the season but to be in their district I love it,” Bowling said. “I really like our chances with that.”

The same class that awarded them their one and only state title back in 1998, with the hopes of returning to Kroger field and repeating what they did 25 years ago.

“That’s our goal. That’s what we are going to shoot for every year,” Bowling said. “With this being our seniors last year, I think we are going to leave it all out on the field and I think we are going to try to make it our best shot to get there.”

The Yellowjackets finished the 2022 season 7-4 and lost in the District Finals.

Their 2023 schedule is below:

Date Opponent Site Time Aug. 19 Harlan County Home 7:00 PM Aug. 25 Garrard County Away 6:00 PM Sep. 1 Gate City, VA Away 7:30 PM Sep. 8 Shelby Valley Home 7:30 PM Sep. 22 Lynn Camp Home 7:30 PM Sep. 29 Harlan Away 7:30 PM Oct. 6 Pineville Away 7:30 PM Oct. 13 Williamsburg Home 7:30 PM Oct. 27 Knox Central Home 7:30 PM

