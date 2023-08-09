DQ Pigskin Preview 2023: Estill County Engineers

The Estill County Engineers enter 2023 following their best season in 7 years.
The Estill County Engineers enter 2023 following their best season in 7 years.(WYMT)
By Brian Milam
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRVINE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Estill County Engineers enter 2023 following their best season in seven years.

“We beat Rockcastle. We haven’t beat them in about 30 years,” senior running back, Caden Arvin said. “I think this is the farthest we’ve been in the playoffs since I’ve been here. That’s another thing too.”

It has been 41 years since the last time the Engineers outscored the Rockets.

Last year’s trip to the district finals marks the first time Estill County won a playoff game since 2016.

But this year’s team brings a different look.

“We’re a little smaller on the lineman side,” head coach, Jordan Marcum said. “It’s definitely going to have a different look in some different ways.”

But even with a different look, the game plan doesn’t change.

“We’re still going to run the football,” Marcum said That’s been instilled in me from a long time but we definitely got some different skillsets that we’ve had in the past.”

The Engineers, a team that ranked top 50 in the state in rushing last season, are going to continue to be relying on the ground-and-pound game and the speedster in the backfield.

“I find the whole and I cut it and then I’m speed,” Arvin said. “You can’t teach speed and I’m just running and no one can catch me.”

Mixing speed with a new look for the chance of adding to the trophy case.

“I think we still got a little bit of work but I think we’ll be okay,” senior lineman, Cameron Taulbee said. “I mean we’re not a very big team but our team’s got a lot of heart so I think we’ll be okay.”

Estill County finished 7-5 last season and lost in the district finals.

Their 2023 season is below:

DateOpponentSiteTime
Aug. 18East CarterHome7:30 p.m.
Aug. 25Harrison CountyAway7:30 p.m.
Sep. 1West CarterAway7:30 p.m.
Sep. 8Bath CountyHome7:30 p.m.
Sep. 15South LaurelHome7:30 p.m.
Sep. 22Lawrence CountyAway7:30 p.m.
Oct. 6Powell CountyAway7:30 p.m.
Oct. 13BelfryHome7:30 p.m.
Oct. 20Magoffin CountyHome7:30 p.m.
Oct. 27Bourbon CountyHome7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

crash
Names released after two people killed in ‘serious crash’
Ambulance generic
Several EMS personnel injured in porch collapse
A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
A Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot, the third-largest in US history
A 17-month-old baby died following a sexual assault case in Bell County.
Mother of Bell Co. toddler has preliminary court hearing
After digging up a Platteville class ring, a good Samaritan tracked down the rightful owners.
‘He’s not here, but this is’: Treasure hunter digs up 1973 class ring, returns it to late owner’s family

Latest News

The Middlesboro Yellowjackets are returning 11 experienced seniors to the gridiron in the hopes...
DQ Pigskin Preview 2023: Middlesboro Yellowjackets
North Laurel Football
DQ Pigskin Preview 2023: North Laurel Jaguars
Betsy Layne Football
DQ Pigskin Preview 2023: Betsy Layne Bobcats
Kentucky's Adou Thiero (3) drives against Howard's Miles Stewart (4) during the second half of...
Kentucky basketball is headed to Atlanta in 2023