DQ Pigskin Preview 2023: Estill County Engineers

IRVINE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Estill County Engineers enter 2023 following their best season in seven years.

“We beat Rockcastle. We haven’t beat them in about 30 years,” senior running back, Caden Arvin said. “I think this is the farthest we’ve been in the playoffs since I’ve been here. That’s another thing too.”

It has been 41 years since the last time the Engineers outscored the Rockets.

Last year’s trip to the district finals marks the first time Estill County won a playoff game since 2016.

But this year’s team brings a different look.

“We’re a little smaller on the lineman side,” head coach, Jordan Marcum said. “It’s definitely going to have a different look in some different ways.”

But even with a different look, the game plan doesn’t change.

“We’re still going to run the football,” Marcum said That’s been instilled in me from a long time but we definitely got some different skillsets that we’ve had in the past.”

The Engineers, a team that ranked top 50 in the state in rushing last season, are going to continue to be relying on the ground-and-pound game and the speedster in the backfield.

“I find the whole and I cut it and then I’m speed,” Arvin said. “You can’t teach speed and I’m just running and no one can catch me.”

Mixing speed with a new look for the chance of adding to the trophy case.

“I think we still got a little bit of work but I think we’ll be okay,” senior lineman, Cameron Taulbee said. “I mean we’re not a very big team but our team’s got a lot of heart so I think we’ll be okay.”

Estill County finished 7-5 last season and lost in the district finals.

Their 2023 season is below:

