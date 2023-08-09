Dollywood hiring hundreds for fall

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dollywood is looking to fill hundreds of jobs for the fall, that includes looking for people to work at the new HeartSong Lodge.

They said they need 250 more people when the resort opens and that includes everything from front desk to food and beverage.

A Dollywood spokesperson said this could also be a good part time job for the fall or if you are looking to start a new career.

“So we’re looking for people to fill positions from part time seasonal positions onto our fulltime minded individuals and everything in between,” said Towanna Stone, with Dollywood. “What’s really unique about the positions we’re looking to fill that there is a trajectory with in those positions we do promote from within so that’s something you should definitely consider when working for Dollywood Parks and Resorts.”

A job fair is happening on Thursday at DreamMore Resort from noon until 4 p.m.

You don’t need an appointment, you can just show up and see what jobs are available. You can preview the jobs online.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.