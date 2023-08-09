Campbell County Sheriff’s Office charges man in attempted shooting investigation

According to the sheriff's office, on Aug. 4 deputies responded to Country Oaks Lane in the Grantsboro area on a call that someone had fired rifle rounds at a car.
Avery Anthony Bowens, 30
Avery Anthony Bowens, 30(CCSO)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged a man in a shooting investigation Wednesday, office officials told WVLT News.

According to the sheriff’s office, on Aug. 4 deputies responded to Country Oaks Lane in the Grantsboro area on a call that someone had fired rifle rounds at a car. While there, investigators interviewed people and collected evidence, eventually identifying Avery Anthony Bowens, 30, as a suspect.

Wednesday, investigators took Bowens into custody, charging him with three counts of attempted criminal homicide and three counts of attempted aggravated kidnapping.

After taking Bowens into custody, CCSO investigators also searched his home, officials said, finding more evidence connecting him to the attempted shooting.

