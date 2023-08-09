Back to school forecast looks good, storm chances increase tonight

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - If you are making your way out to the bus stop this morning, you should be in good shape! Things could get a little active later tonight, however.

Today and Tonight

It will be a cool trip to school or work this morning, with some spots starting out in the upper 50s and low 60s. If you are cold-natured, you might need a light jacket or a long sleeve shirt early. You definitely will not need it later. Sunshine will start the day and mix with clouds in the afternoon hours. The good news is that it appears that we will stay dry until folks get home from work and school, especially if you get home before 7 p.m. Highs will top out in the low to mid-80s later.

Tonight, the pattern shifts a little bit. Storms will start to roll in this evening and into the overnight hours. Some of those could be a little strong at times and some could contain heavy rain. The severe threat is low, but I will not rule out a severe thunderstorm warning or two. Just stay weather aware. Lows will only drop into the upper 60s.

Extended Forecast

It will be a soggy trip to the bus stop on Thursday with chances for showers and storms continuing off and on through the day, with the best chances before lunchtime. Highs will struggle to get into the upper 70s with the rain and the clouds. After some early chances Thursday night, the skies should start to gradually clear as you head toward Friday morning. Lows will drop into the mid to upper 60s.

Friday looks pretty good under a mix of sun and clouds. While I think most of us stay dry, the heat cranks back up, so I cannot completely rule out a chance for a stray shower or storm. If you’re heading out to the NIBROC Festival in Corbin, two things: First, stop by and see me. I’ll be doing Guest Weather out there. Second, wear sunscreen and stay hydrated. Highs will climb back into the mid to upper 80s that afternoon.

Scattered chances for showers and storms return Saturday and Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs both days will be close to 90, so take it easy out there!

Have a good day!

