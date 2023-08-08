WSGS Radio Day supports hospice care

By Nic Martindale
Published: Aug. 8, 2023
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - WSGS in downtown Hazard hosted its annual radio day on Tuesday to support hospice care in the community.

“It supports Bluegrass Care Navigators Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center and people come by and drop off donations while we share stories on air all day about our team and the families that we have served,” said Laura Klumb, Bluegrass Care Navigators’ vice president of philanthropy.

Bluegrass Navigators is a non profit. Executive Director of Bluegrass Care Navigators Hazard Office Tiffany Hollon said this funding really helps.

“All of the money goes back to patient related activity or expenses and one of the things we loved to do is support our patients and our community,” said Hollon.

Hollon also said that the organization offers services that many people do not know about.

“Services such as pet programs and therapy programs, and we also offer bereavement services that is an open community service,” said Hollon.

Klumb said the organization will serve anyone who needs care.

“No one is ever turned away from hospice care because of the inability or means to pay and donations make that possible,” said Klumb.

People had the chance to call in, stop by or give donations online to help the Bluegrass Care Navigators during WSGS Radio Day event.

