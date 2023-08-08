Woman arrested after threatening neighbors and police

FLOYD COUNTY. Ky. (WYMT) - One woman is facing charges following a recent incident in Floyd County.

On Saturday night, Martin Police and Kentucky State Police were called to a home in the Dinwood area for an intoxicated woman threatening to burn her belongings and set her house on fire.

When officers and troopers arrived, they found Tammy Jeffery, 60, hanging out of an upstairs window screaming and cursing.

Police asked her to stop, but she refused to comply, getting aggressive with the officers during the arrest and making threats to her neighbors.

Jeffrey is charged with terroristic threatening, criminal mischief and public intoxication. She was taken to the Floyd County Jail.

