Two people dead following ‘serious crash’

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - ***UPDATE***

Two people are dead after a serious crash on KY 80 Tuesday afternoon, said officials with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office.

The names of the individuals have not yet been released.

The road reopened around 5:25 p.m. on Tuesday, deputies confirmed.

The investigation is ongoing.

***ORIGINAL***

We have a traffic alert to pass along.

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office said a portion of KY-80 has been closed due to a “serious crash”.

The crash reportedly occurred just before 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, approximately five miles east of London.

At this time, it is not known when the road will reopen.

