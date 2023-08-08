Two people dead following ‘serious crash’
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - ***UPDATE***
Two people are dead after a serious crash on KY 80 Tuesday afternoon, said officials with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office.
The names of the individuals have not yet been released.
The road reopened around 5:25 p.m. on Tuesday, deputies confirmed.
The investigation is ongoing.
***ORIGINAL***
We have a traffic alert to pass along.
The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office said a portion of KY-80 has been closed due to a “serious crash”.
The crash reportedly occurred just before 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, approximately five miles east of London.
At this time, it is not known when the road will reopen.
