Tristan Bowling advances to mullet championship

Tristan Bowling is one step closer to winning $5,000
Tristan Bowling is one step closer to winning $5,000(Jack Demmler)
By Jack Demmler
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 7:54 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - A three-year-old Clay County native is in the final 25 in the USA Mullet Championship.

Similar to round two, the winner of the final round will be determined by the most votes and the most donations raised to the Wounded Warrior Foundation.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

Voting opened on Monday and will continue until Friday at 11:59 p.m.

People can vote once every 24 hours on any device.

You can learn all about Tristan “Hot Rod” Bowling by clicking here.

To vote for Tristan, click here.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance generic
Several EMS personnel injured in porch collapse
crash
Two people dead following ‘serious crash’
Here is the latest SPC outlook for Monday, August 7th, 2023.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Rare level 4 risk issued for some
WYMT First Alert Weather Day
Severe weather moves into E. KY
Fire officials say the driver of a black Mercedes was pinned underneath huge logs from a lumber...
Driver pinned under logs in crash with lumber truck

Latest News

Perry County Public Library Partnering with veteran to create a veterans database.
Veteran looking to create database for forgotten veterans
crash
Two people dead following ‘serious crash’
arh
ARH Mountain Student Achiever: Dennison Davis
Gov. Beshear announced Tuesday, Bizzack Construction Company will take the lead for the final...
‘This is a grand slam home run’: Final phase of Mountain Parkway Expansion finds its construction crew