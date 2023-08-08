Tristan Bowling advances to mullet championship

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - A three-year-old Clay County native is in the final 25 in the USA Mullet Championship.

Similar to round two, the winner of the final round will be determined by the most votes and the most donations raised to the Wounded Warrior Foundation.

Voting opened on Monday and will continue until Friday at 11:59 p.m.

People can vote once every 24 hours on any device.

You can learn all about Tristan “Hot Rod” Bowling by clicking here.

To vote for Tristan, click here.

