‘This is a grand slam home run’: Final phase of Mountain Parkway Expansion finds its construction crew

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Mountain Parkway expansion began its pavement to progress project in 1963. Now, a construction crew has been announced to complete the final stretch.

“You should be proud that we are the generation that’s going to get it done,” said Gov. Andy Beshear, during a news conference at the Mountain Arts Center Tuesday.

He said the project, which has taken more than half a century, is finally getting a push to completion. The last 13 miles will be completed by Bizzack Construction Company, connecting Salyersville to Prestonsburg with a 4-lane highway, separate from the existing KY 114.

“Today marks another major step forward in delivering on a long-anticipated promise to Eastern Kentuckians: to complete the Mountain Parkway expansion,” said Beshear. “We know completing this road will build more connections to communities and businesses within the region, providing more opportunities than ever before. We are especially excited to announce that Bizzack Construction, a Kentucky-based company that knows Eastern Kentucky well, will be leading the completion efforts.”

The completion of the Magoffin-Floyd section will create a continuous 400 miles of four-lane, high-speed highway. Beshear said it will link the state from Pikeville to Paducah, bringing change and creating opportunity.

Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams said the decision to create a new highway, while leaving the current roadway open, is beneficial for the county and its population.

“That cross-country route is going to be less intrusive to the the folks on 114, and it’s also going to give us the ability to maintain our tax base,” Williams said. “Today is a home run for Eastern Kentucky.”

Local people also benefit from the local business being hired for the job. Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton said the benefits are already rolling, even before the construction.

“Before they ever put a shovel in the ground, that’s helping our economy and that’s what it’s about. Local people, doing local jobs, with their pride,” Stapleton said.

“Selection of the lead contractor is a milestone in any major transportation infrastructure project,” Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray said in a news release. “This milestone is especially meaningful because of the destruction suffered by Eastern Kentucky in last year’s flood disaster. This dovetails perfectly with the hard work of this administration to help Eastern Kentucky recover and rebuild.”

Leaders say the win for Eastern Kentucky is undeniable.

“This is more than a home run; this is a grand slam home run for the people of Eastern Kentucky,” said Gov. Beshear’s senior advisor, Rocky Adkins.

Though Bizzack representatives are unable to provide a definite timeline, based on the many moving parts of construction, they say it will be a speedy construction.

