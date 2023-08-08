Theft suspect arrested following police chase in Laurel County

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - What started as a theft investigation turned into a lot more for deputies in Laurel County this week.

On Monday morning, a sheriff’s deputy was at a home off Dean Hundley Road looking into a different case when he heard a motorcycle take off at a high rate of speed from nearby.

The deputy recognized the driver, Trevor Burkhart, 23, as a known felon with several warrants out for his arrest. The deputy then jumped in his cruiser and took off after the bike trying to pull it over. When Burkhart made a turn onto Litton Town Road, he hit a sharp curve and lost control, hitting a mailbox and throwing him and a woman passenger from the motorcycle.

Following the crash, he surrendered to police. When the deputy searched him, he found what was believed to be meth on his person during the arrest. Upon further investigation, police discovered the motorcycle had just been stolen from a garage at a home close to the original theft complaint. When police contacted the bike’s owner, they did not even know the motorcycle had been taken. Deputies returned the bike to the owner.

Burkhart faces a laundry list of charges including fleeing or evading police, reckless driving, theft by unlawful taking, speeding and possession of controlled substance. He also faces charges in a previous theft and multiple bench warrants.

He is currently being held on more than $100,000 in cash bonds at the Laurel County Correctional Center.

