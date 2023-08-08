Several EMS personnel injured in porch collapse

Ambulance generic
Ambulance generic(MGN)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Several first responders were injured in Bell County early Tuesday morning during a call.

It happened at a home on Highway 66 between Pineville and Arjay.

Dispatch tells WYMT a team of EMS workers had responded to a call where the patient had a seizure.

When they tried to bring the person out on the porch and down the steps, it collapsed. We are told the four first responders and the patient fell between 15 and 20 feet.

Officials say the patient was not injured but went to the hospital as a precaution. The four EMS workers were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

We do not know their condition right now.

