Mother of Bell Co. toddler has preliminary court hearing

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The death of a 17-month-old child in Bell County is reportedly being investigated as a case of abuse.

On Tuesday, the mother of the toddler had a preliminary hearing in a Middlesboro courtroom.

The hearing was to determine probable cause for the current charges against Erica Lawson and to review her bond.

Lawson reportedly waived her preliminary hearing, so the case will head to a grand jury.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Lisa Fugate said she is confident the case will be in front of a grand jury in August.

“And based upon what I know of the case and from the officers, I fully expect that grand jury to enhance the current charges,” Fugate explained.

