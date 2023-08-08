Mother of Bell Co. toddler has preliminary court hearing

A 17-month-old baby died following a sexual assault case in Bell County.
A 17-month-old baby died following a sexual assault case in Bell County.(Family)
By Madison Carmouche and Cameron Aaron
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The death of a 17-month-old child in Bell County is reportedly being investigated as a case of abuse.

On Tuesday, the mother of the toddler had a preliminary hearing in a Middlesboro courtroom.

The hearing was to determine probable cause for the current charges against Erica Lawson and to review her bond.

Lawson reportedly waived her preliminary hearing, so the case will head to a grand jury.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Lisa Fugate said she is confident the case will be in front of a grand jury in August.

“And based upon what I know of the case and from the officers, I fully expect that grand jury to enhance the current charges,” Fugate explained.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Here is the latest SPC outlook for Monday, August 7th, 2023.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Rare level 4 risk issued for some
WYMT First Alert Weather Day
Severe weather moves into E. KY
Fire officials say the driver of a black Mercedes was pinned underneath huge logs from a lumber...
Driver pinned under logs in crash with lumber truck
Ambulance generic
Several EMS personnel injured in porch collapse
Man dies after single-car crash

Latest News

STAFF AT HAZARD SCHOOLS
Hazard Independent Schools host staff fun day before students return from summer break
Discolored water in Leslie County
Leslie County community pleading for cleaner water
A portion of KY-80 has been shut down due to a serious crash.
Road closed due to ‘serious crash’ in Laurel County
A Pulaski County man is behind bars following an incident that happened on Tower Road Monday.
Man arrested following incident in Pulaski County