Man arrested following incident in Pulaski County

A Pulaski County man is behind bars following an incident that happened on Tower Road Monday.
A Pulaski County man is behind bars following an incident that happened on Tower Road Monday.(Pulaski County Sheriff's Office)
By Anthony Sizemore
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 1:07 PM EDT
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - What police are calling a reported incident led to one Pulaski County man being arrested.

Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office Officials said they received a call from Kentucky State Police requesting assistance with Michael May, 52.

Officials said the reported incident happened on Monday near Tower Road. Officers said once arrived at the scene, they met with the KSP Marijuana Suppression Team. Team members said they found more than 40 marijuana plants growing in the back yard of the home. State police noticed May through a window when they approached the door of the home.

The sheriff’s office confirmed May had an active warrant for his arrest. After speaking with other members of the community, it was confirmed May lived at the home.

Initially, deputies tried to make contact with May by knocking on his door, but they said after that failed, they forced their way inside the home.

After being arrested, officers said May would not respond to commands.

May was taken to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital by EMS and Deputy Jay Picard. After being released from the hospital, May was reportedly taken to the Pulaski County Detention Center.

May was charged with non-payment of court costs, fees or fines (warrant).

The investigation is ongoing and officials say additional charges are expected.

