Leslie County community pleading for cleaner water

LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Several people in the Yeaddiss community of Leslie County have said they need cleaner water.

Even through filtration, the water comes out discolored.

“If you try to cook with this water, like a hard, like, dark brown film comes to the top and you can like scrape it out with a spoon, and any time this water gets heated up, it’s like, I don’t know, the chemicals are crazy in it,” said Leslie Countian Gardner Turner.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

Community members have been through multiple attempts to draw attention from county leaders, but they said change is not in the works.

“We went and got a petition together once, and we got just about everybody here in the holler to sign it,” said Leslie Countian Scottie Shepherd.

Even with water issues, many community members are hoping to stay in the area.

”I’ve been here all my life, you know, right there, and, you know, I just like it, you know. It’s peaceful and quiet back in here,” said Scottie Shepherd.

The Leslie County Water District told WYMT they are working to get funding that would allow them to serve everyone in the county.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.