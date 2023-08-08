Leslie County community pleading for cleaner water

Discolored water in Leslie County
Discolored water in Leslie County(WYMT)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Several people in the Yeaddiss community of Leslie County have said they need cleaner water.

Even through filtration, the water comes out discolored.

“If you try to cook with this water, like a hard, like, dark brown film comes to the top and you can like scrape it out with a spoon, and any time this water gets heated up, it’s like, I don’t know, the chemicals are crazy in it,” said Leslie Countian Gardner Turner.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

Community members have been through multiple attempts to draw attention from county leaders, but they said change is not in the works.

“We went and got a petition together once, and we got just about everybody here in the holler to sign it,” said Leslie Countian Scottie Shepherd.

Even with water issues, many community members are hoping to stay in the area.

”I’ve been here all my life, you know, right there, and, you know, I just like it, you know. It’s peaceful and quiet back in here,” said Scottie Shepherd.

The Leslie County Water District told WYMT they are working to get funding that would allow them to serve everyone in the county.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Here is the latest SPC outlook for Monday, August 7th, 2023.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Rare level 4 risk issued for some
WYMT First Alert Weather Day
Severe weather moves into E. KY
Fire officials say the driver of a black Mercedes was pinned underneath huge logs from a lumber...
Driver pinned under logs in crash with lumber truck
Ambulance generic
Several EMS personnel injured in porch collapse
Man dies after single-car crash

Latest News

STAFF AT HAZARD SCHOOLS
Hazard Independent Schools host staff fun day before students return from summer break
A 17-month-old baby died following a sexual assault case in Bell County.
Mother of Bell Co. toddler has preliminary court hearing
A portion of KY-80 has been shut down due to a serious crash.
Road closed due to ‘serious crash’ in Laurel County
A Pulaski County man is behind bars following an incident that happened on Tower Road Monday.
Man arrested following incident in Pulaski County