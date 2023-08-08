Kentucky basketball is headed to Atlanta in 2023

Kentucky's Adou Thiero (3) drives against Howard's Miles Stewart (4) during the second half of...
Kentucky's Adou Thiero (3) drives against Howard's Miles Stewart (4) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. Kentucky won 95-63. (AP Photo/James Crisp)(James Crisp | AP)
By Nate Johnson
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky basketball will return to the CBS Sports Classic on Saturday, Dec. 16.

The Cats will play North Carolina for the fifth time since 2014.

UK holds a 3-1 record over the Tar Heels.

The 10th annual CBS Sports Classic will be available on Paramount+ starting at 3:00 p.m. ET at State Farm Arena.

Ohio State and UCLA will be the other match-ups.

