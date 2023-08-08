Kentucky basketball is headed to Atlanta in 2023
Published: Aug. 8, 2023
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky basketball will return to the CBS Sports Classic on Saturday, Dec. 16.
The Cats will play North Carolina for the fifth time since 2014.
UK holds a 3-1 record over the Tar Heels.
The 10th annual CBS Sports Classic will be available on Paramount+ starting at 3:00 p.m. ET at State Farm Arena.
Ohio State and UCLA will be the other match-ups.
