July heat waves hit crucial warming threshold

FILE - People watch the stand atop a rock formation to watch sunset, July 30, 2023, in Phoenix. At about summer's halfway point, the record-breaking heat and weather extremes are both unprecedented and unsurprising, hellish yet boring in some ways, scientists say. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)(AP)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 9:30 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
(CNN) - July’s sweltering heat offers a glimpse of what future summers might look like.

That is because the average global temperature hit a crucial threshold that scientists have warned the world should stay under.

According to the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service, July’s temperatures were 1.5 degrees Celsius warmer than the pre-industrial era.

Scientists have considered that threshold as the key tipping point for the planet.

If it is exceeded in the long-term, the world could face more extreme weather than previously experienced.

According to an environmental non-profit, there have been 10 other months that the Earth was above the threshold. But this is the first time it has happened during the summer.

