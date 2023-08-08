Higher rain chances looming

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A stray shower can not be ruled out on Tuesday, but most of the region remains dry. However, we are tracking increased rain chances by Wednesday night and Thursday.

Tonight Through Wednesday Night

A stray shower is possible during the evening hours, but most of the region looks to stay dry and partly cloudy into tonight. Overnight lows will be comfortable. We dip into the mid-and-lower-60s by Wednesday morning. We are also watching out for some patchy fog.

The first half of Wednesday looks mostly dry and warmer. High temperatures rebound into the mid-80s under a partly sunny sky. However, we are tracking moisture to increase by Wednesday night as our next weather system looks to move through the region.

Into Wednesday night, scattered showers are likely under a cloudy sky. A Level 1 risk of severe weather is in place for most of the region, while a Level 2 risk is in place for Wayne, McCreary and Campbell counties. A strong storm can not be ruled out, but the overall risk is low. Our main concern will be potentially heavy rain. A Level 2 risk of Excessive Rainfall is in place for areas along and west of KY-15. Overnight lows remain mild and muggy in the mid-and-upper-60s.

Keeping An Eye On Thursday

We are monitoring Thursday’s forecast very closely. Showers look likely under a mostly cloudy sky. Similar to Wednesday night, we are not expecting widespread severe weather problems, but some heavier showers are going to be possible.

Again, we have a Level 2 risk of Excessive Rainfall in place on Thursday from Monticello to Jackson to Wayne County, West Virginia and places to the south. Models are indicating the potential for 1-2″ of rain with this next system in some areas. Stay weather aware, and keep an eye on those creeks and streams just in case.

Due to showers and mostly cloudy conditions, temperatures will be below average. Highs top out in the upper-70s and lower-80s, while lows only dip into the upper-60s and lower-70s.

Friday & The Weekend

The forecast is looking more summerlike for Friday and the upcoming weekend.

A spotty shower or storm is possible on Friday under a mix of Sun and clouds. Highs look to reach the midand-upper-80s, and lows look to bottom out in the upper-60s and lower-70s.

Into Saturday, the forecast does not change much. An isolated shower or storm can not be ruled out under a partly sunny sky. Again, temperatures top out in the mid-to-upper-80s, and lows remain in the upper-60s and lower-70s.

Models are trending drier for Sunday. A stray shower can not be ruled out, but most of the region looks dry and warm. Highs remain in the upper-80s under a partly cloudy sky. Lows fall into the upper-60s and lower-70s.

