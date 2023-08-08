Hazard Independent Schools host staff fun day before students return from summer break

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - In the last three years, many Eastern Kentucky schools have felt the impact of the pandemic as well as the flood. Superintendent Sondra Combs said she is hopeful that this upcoming school year will be the best one yet.

On Tuesday, before Hazard Independent Schools welcome students back into their classrooms, the staff had a day of fun. Faculty and staff started their morning kayaking from downtown Hazard to Perry County Park.

“We like spending time together and when you can just have fun, meet new staff and hopefully be ready to kick off and have a great school year,” Combs said.

It was a day all about the faculty and families. Roy G. Eversole principal Derek Allen said it is great for the teachers to get out of the classroom and enjoy one last day of summer before the students walk back through the doors.

“I think just relaxing. You know, teaching and general education can be stressful. So, it’s nice to get out and have some fun with your co-workers and just enjoy the day, but I really like the kayaking I think it is a really great thing we have here in Hazard,” he said.

Hazard High School teacher and vice principal Luke Glaser said it is a perfect day to remind staff what they do is important, and everyone deserves to have fun.

“Education is hard work on a regular day. Our chances to hang out with one another are few and far between because we are always teaching or putting out a fire or filling out paperwork or making sure we are at morning duty or afternoon duty. So, something like this is just a chance to take a deep breath and recommit to the work that we’ve chosen to do with the people that we’ve chosen to do it with,” Glaser said.

However, one staff member added that they are all excited to see the students again after a long summer break.

“I really can’t wait to see our kids. It has been such a long time. They grow so much and change so much over the summer,” said Leslie Walker, Roy G. Eversole school guidance counselor.

Families and other staff members gathered at Perry County Park after the kayaking trip for food, games and swimming.

Hazard Independent Schools start back on August 16th.

