Harlan County man charged in kidnapping case

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Harlan County man is in jail facing serious charges for his role in a kidnapping case.

Last Wednesday, deputies with the sheriff’s office received information that a woman had possibly been assaulted and was being held against her will.

Deputies started searching for the woman and the suspect around the Evarts community. When they located the car the suspect, later identified as David Owens, 42, of Closeplint, was driving, they performed a traffic stop.

During the stop, deputies found the woman in the car with Owens and noticed bruising and red marks around her throat and face. Police believe the suspect had assaulted the woman, who was not identified, the day before and forced her to his car so she could not contact them.

They also believe Owens had the woman with him for several hours and assaulted her multiple times.

He was arrested and charged with kidnapping, assault, strangulation and unlawful imprisonment. He is being held in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $50,000 cash bond.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.