First August EF2 tornado in 70 years touches down in Knox County, NWS says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County saw an EF2 tornado during Monday’s storms, National Weather Service officials told WVLT News Tuesday. It’s the first of that magnitude to touch down in the month of August since 1950. It touched down from the Yarnell Road to Lovell Road areas.

The storms caused severe damage, especially in the Cedar Bluff and Lovell Road areas. Power outages and building damages were reported through the night and into Tuesday. The NWS came to several spots in East Tennessee Tuesday

Officials said windspeeds reached up to 130 miles per hour. The damage from the storm displaced at least 15 people from an apartment complex in Knoxville.

People are still experiencing power outages as well, with the Knoxville Utilities Board reporting thousands of customers without power as of Tuesday morning.

