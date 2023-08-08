Drying out some before heavy rain moves in later this week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Tuesday could be a bit dreary at times, but we get a break (mostly) from the rain, for now, at least.

Today and Tonight

A few lingering showers could follow us into the daytime hours, but I think our main issue this morning will be cloudy skies and patchy fog. As skies try to clear this afternoon, I think we make it to the 80-degree mark today. It will still be muggy, but it is August, so we should expect that by now.

Look for partly cloudy to mostly clear skies tonight with some more fog possible late. Lows drop into the mid-60s.

Extended Forecast

For the first day back to school for a lot of kids on Wednesday, the school day looks pretty nice! We will see sun and clouds for the morning, with a few more clouds in the afternoon, but it looks like the chances for showers and storms will hold off until well after the kiddos get home. Highs will climb in the low to mid-80s before dropping only into the upper 60s as rain chances move in overnight ahead of our next system.

Showers and storms continue on Thursday with that system, but instead of a severe storm threat this time, I do believe we will face a heavy rain threat. Some spots could pick up a couple of quick inches or more of rain, so just remember to keep an eye on your creeks and streams, especially if you live in flood-prone areas. We’ll keep you posted. Highs on Thursday will struggle to get into the upper 70s. Rain will start to diminish on Thursday night as the system moves out. Lows only drop into the upper 60s.

Friday looks a little better with a mix of sun and clouds, but spotty rain chances will linger for the NIBROC Festival in Corbin. It will be a little warmer too, with highs climbing back into the upper 80s. They will stay there through the weekend with scattered chances for showers and storms.

