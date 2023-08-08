DQ Pigskin Preview 2023: North Laurel Jaguars

By Nate Johnson
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 7:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - North Laurel is gearing up for another solid season under second-year head coach Jason Chappell.

Chappell’s biggest goal is to get more players on the field this season.

“We want to play more kids,” said Chappell. “We averaged maybe 18, 19 kids on a Friday night Varsity game.”

However, North Laurel’s biggest need is replacing, now Rockcastle QB, Tucker Warren.

“Hunter Morgan has done a fantastic job so far,” said Chappell. “He was our number two last year, a junior to be, and he’s tremendously accurate.”

North Laurel finished 7-5 last season but were forced to forfeit one game, resulting in a 6-6 record.

The Jaguars 2023 schedule is below:

DateOpponentSiteTime
Aug. 18Bell CountyHome7:30 p.m.
Aug. 25Whitley CountyAway7:30 p.m.
Sep. 1Franklin CountyHome7:30 p.m.
Sep. 8Madison CentralHome7:30 p.m.
Sep. 21SouthwesternAway7:30 p.m.
Sep. 29South LaurelHome7:30 p.m.
Oct. 6Pulaski CountyHome7:30 p.m.
Oct. 13Taylor CountyAway7:30 p.m.
Oct. 20Harlan CountyAway7:30 p.m.
Oct. 27Wayne CountyHome7:30 p.m.

