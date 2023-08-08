DQ Pigskin Preview 2023: North Laurel Jaguars

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - North Laurel is gearing up for another solid season under second-year head coach Jason Chappell.

Chappell’s biggest goal is to get more players on the field this season.

“We want to play more kids,” said Chappell. “We averaged maybe 18, 19 kids on a Friday night Varsity game.”

However, North Laurel’s biggest need is replacing, now Rockcastle QB, Tucker Warren.

“Hunter Morgan has done a fantastic job so far,” said Chappell. “He was our number two last year, a junior to be, and he’s tremendously accurate.”

North Laurel finished 7-5 last season but were forced to forfeit one game, resulting in a 6-6 record.

The Jaguars 2023 schedule is below:

Date Opponent Site Time Aug. 18 Bell County Home 7:30 p.m. Aug. 25 Whitley County Away 7:30 p.m. Sep. 1 Franklin County Home 7:30 p.m. Sep. 8 Madison Central Home 7:30 p.m. Sep. 21 Southwestern Away 7:30 p.m. Sep. 29 South Laurel Home 7:30 p.m. Oct. 6 Pulaski County Home 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13 Taylor County Away 7:30 p.m. Oct. 20 Harlan County Away 7:30 p.m. Oct. 27 Wayne County Home 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.