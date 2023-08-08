DQ Pigskin Preview 2023: Betsy Layne Bobcats

By Armando Barry
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:01 PM EDT
STANVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Betsy Layne Bobcats are looking for a resurgence in the 2023 high school football season.

After finishing 5-5 in 2022, the Cats hope to use experience from last season to get more wins this year.

“Sometimes you got to go through a lot of trials and tribulations to get to where you want to be,” Betsy Layne football head coach Jarredd Jarrell said. “We’ve cried and we’ve snotted and we’ve been upset after losses and sometimes you need that. I feel like after we won eight games [in 2021], we thought the next year was going to be eight more or nine more or every game and it don’t work like that.”

Betsy Layne will also be in a new landscape of competition after moving from Class A to 2A.

“I feel like we have a better chance of going farther this season compared to the past with the new district change, so I’m ready to be the first in school history to win the district playoff,” said Boston Hamilton, a Betsy Layne football lineman.

Betsy Layne will begin their season against Berea in the Clark County Bowl on Aug. 18.

DateOpponentSiteTime
Aug. 18BereaGeorge Rogers Clark6 p.m.
Aug. 25Bath CountyHome7:30 p.m.
Sep. 1FairviewHome7:30 p.m.
Sep. 8Knott CentralAway7:30 p.m.
Sep. 15Floyd CentralHome7:30 p.m.
Sep. 22PrestonsburgHome7:30 p.m.
Oct. 6East RidgeAway7:30 p.m.
Oct. 13Shelby ValleyAway7:30 p.m.
Oct. 20Pike CentralHome7:30 p.m.
Oct. 27Powell CountyAway7:30 p.m.

