DQ Pigskin Preview 2023: Betsy Layne Bobcats

STANVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Betsy Layne Bobcats are looking for a resurgence in the 2023 high school football season.

After finishing 5-5 in 2022, the Cats hope to use experience from last season to get more wins this year.

“Sometimes you got to go through a lot of trials and tribulations to get to where you want to be,” Betsy Layne football head coach Jarredd Jarrell said. “We’ve cried and we’ve snotted and we’ve been upset after losses and sometimes you need that. I feel like after we won eight games [in 2021], we thought the next year was going to be eight more or nine more or every game and it don’t work like that.”

Betsy Layne will also be in a new landscape of competition after moving from Class A to 2A.

“I feel like we have a better chance of going farther this season compared to the past with the new district change, so I’m ready to be the first in school history to win the district playoff,” said Boston Hamilton, a Betsy Layne football lineman.

Betsy Layne will begin their season against Berea in the Clark County Bowl on Aug. 18.

Date Opponent Site Time Aug. 18 Berea George Rogers Clark 6 p.m. Aug. 25 Bath County Home 7:30 p.m. Sep. 1 Fairview Home 7:30 p.m. Sep. 8 Knott Central Away 7:30 p.m. Sep. 15 Floyd Central Home 7:30 p.m. Sep. 22 Prestonsburg Home 7:30 p.m. Oct. 6 East Ridge Away 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13 Shelby Valley Away 7:30 p.m. Oct. 20 Pike Central Home 7:30 p.m. Oct. 27 Powell County Away 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.