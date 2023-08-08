Dogs overdosing on drugs more often in Lexington, officials say

Dogs overdosing on drugs more often in Lexington, officials say
By Julia Sandor
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Drug overdoses rarely cross people’s minds when it comes to animals. However, over the past month, Lexington Fayette Animal Care and Control says they’ve been involved in four overdose cases.

In each incident, dogs ingested or came into contact with illicit drugs, which led to an overdose. Only one of the four dogs survived.

At Bluegrass Veterinary Specialists and Animal Emergency, they say they’ve seen an increase in these types of cases. On average, they say they see around one to three patients a week who come in after ingesting or coming into contact with these toxins.

Whether it be illicit drugs, opioids or prescriptions vets say, if you believe your animal got into them, you should go to the vet right away.

Acting quickly and being transparent could save an animal’s life in these situations.

“The same amount of drug that a person may take is a ginormous dose, say for a chihuahua, it’s such a high dose and it could be very dangerous for them,” said Dr. Heidi Goggin. “For opioids, we see profound sedation, almost comatose, severe respiratory compromise, breathing is very slow, labored, blood pressure low. Very much life-threatening.”

They also urge everyone to be transparent with their vet, so that their animal can be treated correctly.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Here is the latest SPC outlook for Monday, August 7th, 2023.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Rare level 4 risk issued for some
WYMT First Alert Weather Day
Severe weather moves into E. KY
Fire officials say the driver of a black Mercedes was pinned underneath huge logs from a lumber...
Driver pinned under logs in crash with lumber truck
Ambulance generic
Several EMS personnel injured in porch collapse
Man dies after single-car crash

Latest News

arh
ARH Mountain Student Achiever: Dennison Davis
Gov. Beshear announced Tuesday, Bizzack Construction Company will take the lead for the final...
‘This is a grand slam home run’: Final phase of Mountain Parkway Expansion finds its construction crew
Photo Courtesy: Harlan County Detention Center
Harlan County man charged in kidnapping case
Photo Courtesy: Martin City Police Department Facebook
Woman arrested after threatening neighbors and police
Velma McIntosh HDA
‘It’s gonna be great’: Flood survivor gets the keys to her new home