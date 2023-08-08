Crews assess damage after Monday afternoon storm; tornado confirmed by NWS

LOUISA, Ky. (WSAZ) - In the aftermath of powerful storm ripping through parts of Louisa on Monday afternoon, crews are now left to assess the damage.

On Tuesday afternoon, National Weather Service officials confirmed it was a tornado that touched down in the Louisa area. They said the tornado was an EF1, with estimated peak winds around 100 mph.

NWS officials said the tornado was on the ground for 6.3 miles, starting near Yatesville Lake State Park. It was 400 yards wide and lasted about 10 minutes after forming around 3 p.m. The twister crossed U.S. 23 and the Big Sandy River, just north of Louisa, before continuing into West Virginia where it ended in Fort Gay.

“Our team is still out in the field and will work to provide further details as time allows,” the NWS said in a release.

Lawrence County Deputy Emergency Management Director Denver Chaffin says crews have been surveying the hardest hit areas, like Birch Road, which saw a tree crush a portion of a house.

The cleanup process started Monday, Chaffin says many of the roads are now back open and power has been mostly restored.

“We’re reaching out to the agencies that we normally deal with storms, and they have been very helpful in getting individuals quick and stuff to start the cleanup process and the assessment process for the claims that were damaged,” Chaffin said.

Though the process is taxing, Chaffin says there is still a lot to be thankful for

“We had no injuries whatsoever and we are fortunate that we had the resources that we were able to hit the scene very quickly after the wind damage and worked with other agencies such as the Red Cross to help people who needed temporary shelter due to damage to their home,” Chaffin said.

Chaffin says he expects the county’s assessment to take a few days.

The National Weather Service also stopped by to survey the damage at several sites throughout Lawrence County.

