Apartment building fire leaves nearly 90 people temporarily homeless

CHAPMANVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ/WYMT) - 88 people were forced from their homes by an apartment building fire in Logan County, West Virginia.

It started around 11 a.m. Monday as a kitchen fire in an 8th-floor apartment in the 600 block of Main Street at the Chapmanville Towers Angela Akers with the American Red Cross said.

No injuries were reported, and the fire was contained to the apartment where it started. There was water damage, however, to other apartments.

According to Akers, the sprinkler system went off, causing the damage. Crews from SERVPRO have been on the scene to help with that damage.

All of those who were forced out stayed briefly at Chapmanville High School and a community center. They moved to a nearby hotel Monday night.

The Red Cross is hopeful some of those who were displaced can start moving back into their apartments by Tuesday.

