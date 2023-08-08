3 sentenced in connection with murder of former high school basketball star

PARIS, Ky. (WKYT) - Three people in the case of a murdered former Paris High School basketball star were sentenced on Tuesday.

Two will remain behind bars, while another remains out on probation.

On a cold December day in 2020, Je’kobi Wells was found bleeding on the side of the road in Paris. He’d been shoved from a vehicle after being shot several times. The 21-year-old former basketball star was left for dead.

It’s an ending that his mother, Gina Willis, can’t get over.

“I always think about Je’Kobi being pushed out of that car, and that tears me up because he was pushed out like trash and left,” Gina Willis said.

The three suspects in that case pled guilty for their involvement.

On Tuesday, each stood before a judge to hear their fate. Willis read a victim impact statement before sentencing.

Tyre Connor pled guilty to manslaughter and tampering with evidence.

“There’s never a day that I don’t think about what I have done and wish I had done different,” Connor said.

Judge Jeremy Mattox sentenced him to ten years in prison.

“We were prepared for trial,” said Gina Willis. “I just feel like that’s what Je’Kobi would’ve wanted. At least with trial, you know you did all that you could.”

Isaiah Beasley pled guilty to facilitation to robbery and tampering with evidence. His family and lawyer sought probation, saying he had spent the last two years in jail and earned a high school diploma. He sobbed while they discussed his future. The judge remained firm, handing him a five-year sentence with credit for time served.

“At the end of the day, Mr. Wells didn’t have an opportunity to start his life over. His life is finished,” Judge Mattox said.

Emilia Zahabi-Wisdom pled guilty to complicity to facilitation to murder and tampering with evidence. Prosecutors recommended probation due to her cooperation in the case. The judge agreed.

She turned to address the family in court.

“I really am sorry,” Zahabi-Wisdom said.

While sentencing may be over, it’s a pain that just won’t end for Je’Kobi’s family.

“There’s no love like a mother’s love,” said Willis. “He was everything to me.”

Wells was a multi-sport athlete. He also played football and ran track.

A memorial scholarship was created in Je’Kobi’s honor. Ten students from Paris Middle and High School received a year-long membership to the YMCA.

