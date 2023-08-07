Woman arrested for DUI following crash

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Friday, the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman for a DUI following a non-injury crash on Old Crab Orchard Road.

Officers say Hennessey La Shae Tevis, 25, of Pine Top Road refused to get out of the vehicle and started yelling at the deputy.

Another deputy arrived on the scene and removed Tevis from the vehicle, when officers said she continued to create a disturbance.

Tevis was charged with DUI, second degree disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and menacing.

She was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.

