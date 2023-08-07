Whitesburg Starbucks officially open

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Whitesburg Starbucks located inside Food City officially opened on Monday.

Food City staff, corporate leaders and community leaders gathered at the location for its grand opening and ribbon cutting.

The Whitesburg Starbucks is the first in Letcher County and the fifth to open inside of a Food City in the state of Kentucky.

Whitesburg Food City Store Manager Scott Huff said he is thrilled to offer something new for the community to enjoy.

”I mean it’s just excited to me because I have been at this location for almost three years, and since the first day that I walked in this was one of the first things that was asked for. So, it’s an honor to me to give this back to the community for a nice place to enjoy a Starbucks,” said Huff.

Tyler Bailey, Starbucks Supervisor for Food City said soon customers will be able to use the Starbucks app to order ahead at the new location.

“We’re wanting to provide customers with a new experience inside their grocery store,” said Bailey.

This will allow customers to redeem stars in part of Starbucks rewards program through the app.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.